Burton Albion's reserves travel to the New Manor Ground for a Central League Cup clash against Notts County today (3pm.)

A number of first-team players are involved today, including the likes of Kyle McFadzean, Connor Ripley, Hope Akpan, Luke Varney, Ben Fox and Joe Sbarra all starting alongside youth players Jayden Cotterill, Reece Hutchinson and Jack Hallahan.

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

For those who want their midweek football fix, you can follow all the action and reaction to today's reserve match against the Magpies.

