Burton Albion's reserves travel to the New Manor Ground for a Central League Cup clash against Notts County today (3pm.)
A number of first-team players are involved today, including the likes of Kyle McFadzean, Connor Ripley, Hope Akpan, Luke Varney, Ben Fox and Joe Sbarra all starting alongside youth players Jayden Cotterill, Reece Hutchinson and Jack Hallahan.
For those who want their midweek football fix, you can follow all the action and reaction to today's reserve match against the Magpies.
We'll have full live coverage of the match below, and you can get in touch and have your say, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.
Key Events
Full-time!
It’s all over, Notts County’s reserves have beaten Burton Albion’s 3-0 at the New Manor Ground.
It was a second-half to forget for the Brewers and they were soundly beaten by a slick County side.
Thanks for joining us, and look out for reaction and our report online.
90: SAVED!
Varney lays off Fox who bends an effort bound for the top corner until Pindroch pulls out a brilliant save!
89: Albion looking for a consolation
But I don’t think they’re going to get it - they’ve not been clinical enough in the final third today.
85: Chance!
Sbarra takes matters into his own hands and fires an effort wide after driving through a crowd of players.
83: Burton carved open
They’ve been pushed back to the edge of their box and are very lucky not to concede again when the ball bounces across the box.
82: Chance!
Sbarra latches onto a pass and crosses in and is adamant that the County man handballed in the box.
It isn’t to be the Brewers’ day.
81: Another Burton sub
77: GOAL!
County have three.
Sam Osborne gets his second with an emphatic finish after the ball fell to him in the penalty area.
Ripley stood no chance as he blasted it into the top-right corner.
74: Shaun Barker is on
For Jack Ganley - can he recreate his Highgate heroics?
71: Sbarra knocks it on for Varney
But the striker can’t keep it in - Brewers struggling to create much at the moment.
66: GOAL!
It had been coming, and now Notts have doubled their lead after some slick inter-play.
Jones squared it across goal and it was tapped home with ease.
2-0 to County.
65: Cotterill tries a cross
But Fox takes it right on the chest and it goes out for a goal-kick - that will have hurt.
62: We're back underway
And Notts go in search of another, but their winger is flagged onside after a nice move...
60: Hallahan tries a cross-field pass
And it strikes a County player right where it shouldn’t.
We’re just taking a minute’s break, here...
58: Chance!
Sbarra and Fox combine, and the former lays one off to the winger, but his shot is easily dealt with.
57: Chance!
Sbarra flashes an effort just wide after a nice pass from Hallahan.
53: Ben Fox tries an effort
It’s a subtle shot from a free-kick that doesn’t trouble the County ‘keeper.
50: GOAL!
A nightmare for Connor Ripley.
Dan Jones’ tame shot from distance squirms through Ripley’s gloves and into the back of the net.
Brewers 1-0 down.
48: Chance!
Jack Hallahan slips Luke Varney in at just the right time, but Varney’s cross is cleared - only just.
Burton go straight on the attack
Ben Fox is getting into the thick of things...
The Brewers are back out
They’re about to get the second-half underway.
Sbarra and Varney working well up top
It’s a classic big-man/little-man combo...
Nice blend of youngsters and experience
45: Hall-time!
Not much to shout about here at the NMG.
Both sides playing some nice football, but lacking a cutting edge.
Second half to follow.
45: Warnock gets beat from a ball in-behind
But to his relief, the flag goes up for offside.
And it did look it, to be fair.
42: Ripley comfortably saves from distance
County work it well around the box, but Hodge’s shot is deflected and it takes the sting off the effort.
41: Warnock does well to hook a cross clear
Brewers living dangerously at times with County’s attack lively.
40: Luke Varney buys himself a free-kick
How many times have we seen that?
36: Chance!
Varney wins a knock-down and Sbarra sends him clear. H
His shot is deflected and easily saved.
34: Lovely skill from Liam Walker
The Notts centre-midfielder produces a nice bit of skill to set his team on the front foot.
The cross is headed clear in the end by Stephen Warnock, though.