Burton Albion head to the Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm) with the Brewers' latest basement-battle expected to have significant ramifications for both sides.

Just two points separates the teams, with Albion rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and Bolton now in 21st place after recovering from a sluggish start to rise off the foot of the division.

The Trotters will be hoping to reel in Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers above them, while should results elsewhere go their way, Burton could move out of the relegation zone and leapfrog Bolton with a win.

Ahead of the clash, we spoke to Marc Iles of the Bolton News to get the inside track on Phil Parkinson's Wanderers.

BOLTON BOUNCE BACK

The Trotters had to wait until the middle of October for their first win, and had lost eight games in a row ahead of that, failing to find the back of the net from late August until that 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

So was there always a sense around the club that they could gather some positive momentum once things turned around for them?

"There was certainly a sense from within the squad and coaching staff, although I’d be lying if I said it was shared among the fans during a very tough start," said Iles.

"Wanderers had banked on some momentum after promotion but didn't get it. They also had two key players - Sammy Ameobi and Josh Vela - out injured.

"In fairness to Phil Parkinson and the lads, they kept faith it would turn."

THE GOALS ARE FLOWING

By the time that win over Wednesday had come, Wanderers had scored just four times all season in the Championship.

The goal drought has showed no signs of coming back since, with Parkinson's side failing to score only once since they ended that dry spell.

And the return to fitness of Ameobi and Vela has contributed to that.

"It seems a long time since Ameobi ended Wanderers' nine-game drought against Sheffield Wednesday," Iles adds.

"They had gone nearly 13 hours without scoring and the club was bearing down on a league record they really didn't want.

"Obviously having Ameobi and Vela back has helped with the goals but confidence levels have risen as results have improved.

"Gary Madine has got six for the season now and is ticking along well enough - but there is still a sense among many supporters that the team needs more goals to stay up."

A BIG GAME FOR BOTH TEAMS

Nothing is decided in December, with 25 games still to play in the Championship season and plenty of time left in the campaign for either side to avoid a drop to League One.

But that does not mean Saturday's match is not arguably the biggest game of both Bolton and Burton's campaigns so far.

The fact that just two points separates the sides and Burton could send Bolton bottom again means that, psychologically, a win for either side could be a huge boost heading into a notoriously busy festive period.

"The proximity of the two sides in the table adds a bit more spice to the game - and knowing Bolton have Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United coming up immediately after the Burton game makes three points very important in my book," he continues.

"Realistically, nothing will be decided on Saturday but from a Wanderers perspective, they could certainly use a win after an unlucky defeat at Forest last weekend."

DANGER MEN

"Encouraging partnerships have developed down both flanks - Mark Little and Ameobi on the right side, with Antonee Robinson and Adam Armstrong or Will Buckley on the left," said Iles.

"I get the feeling that if those pairings fire, Bolton will play well."

PHYSIO ROOM

"We understand club captain Darren Pratley has not trained this week because off a knee injury," Iles concludes.

"Left-back Andy Taylor has also only recently returned from a calf problem, so probably won't figure."