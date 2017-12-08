Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preston North End are the next side to stand between Burton Albion and a return to winning ways at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Lilywhites sit 10th in the Championship table after 20 games, and despite a series of injury problems, have kept themselves in the play-off picture at this stage.

Ahead of this weekend's clash, we spoke to Adam Lord of the Lancashire Post about how Alex Neil has taken Preston on, how they have dealt with a lengthy injury list and the dangerous Jordan Hugill.

NEIL HAS TOP-FLIGHT AMBITIONS FOR PRESTON

Simon Grayson led Preston to back-to-back 11th-placed finishes in the Championship over the past two seasons.

His aim would have been to build on that this time around at Deepdale - until he left for second-tier rivals Sunderland on June 29.

Former Norwich City boss Alex Neil came in to replace Grayson - who has since been sacked by the Black Cats - and has helped the Lilywhites again situate themselves in the top half of the division.

That is largely down to an eye-catching start that saw them lose only once in the opening 12, while they have won two of their last three heading into their clash with Burton.



So what is achievable for this Preston side under their new boss?

"Grayson leaving on the first day of pre-season training wasn't ideal, but Alex Neil has made no secret of his desire to take the club to the Premier League for the first time, be it this year or in future seasons," said Lord.

"He's done it in the past, and building on two 11th-placed finishes is the top priority both for the club and the fans.

"An emerging squad is developing all the time and, despite the recent wobble, they've picked up some impressive results so far.

"Preston flew out of the blocks under their new manager but saw things stall after an unprecedented injury crisis.

"Four unbeaten ahead of the weekend, with players coming back, suggests things are on the up again though.

"This is now a crucial run of games in the run-up to Christmas with North End just six points shy of the top six."

LILYWHITES WILL FEEL BENEFIT OF RETURNING PLAYERS

Preston's only dip so far this season coincided with an extensive run of injury problems.

Burton know how those issues can play havoc with selection and consistency - Nigel Clough's side could be without a host of attacking players at the weekend.

Manager Neil said he had never seen anything like it in his time in football when Preston were worst hit in November - and his side fell to four successive defeats with his squad heavily affected.

But with players now returning to fitness, the Lilywhites' form is on the rise again.



"At its worst, North End had eight defenders unavailable through injury and suspension," added Lord.

"It's no coincidence that it was during that period that Preston lost four games on the spin, as a different backline was cobbled together for each game.

"Neil's assertion, however, that when players returned things would pick up has proven to ring true, with Preston in decent nick heading to the Pirelli Stadium."

DANGER MAN

"It has to be Jordan Hugill," said Lord.

"He rediscovered his goal-scoring touch in the win over Queens Park Rangers last time out, taking him to eight for the season.

"An old-fashioned number nine, he attracted an £8m bid from Reading during the last transfer window, and is likely to be the subject of transfer talk again in the new year."



PHYSIO ROOM

Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire, Tommy Spurr and Josh Earl are Preston's long-term absentees.

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi is set to be available, though, after struggling with a hamstring injury.

Defender Calum Woods is a possible doubt with his own hamstring problem.