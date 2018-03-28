Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Peschisolido believes sticking to his footballing philosophy may have led to his sacking as Burton Albion manager in 2012.

The former Derby County and Sheffield United forward saw his time as Brewers boss come to an end in March of that year following six successive defeats, which threatened to drag them into a relegation battle at the bottom of League Two.

Speaking to Derby podcast Steve Bloomer's Washing, Peschisolido discussed the value of working alongside current Rams boss Gary Rowett, who was his assistant at Burton.

And according to Peschisolido, his decision to stick to his guns when Rowett was suggesting an alternative style of play during Albion's barren run of results in the 2011-12 season may have proved decisive.

"We had different philosophies, which was probably why the partnership worked so well," said Peschisolido.

"Because if you have somebody who just agrees with anything you say, when you are going through spells that aren't going very well, you need someone who has a different approach.

"Towards the end, we hadn't won in four, five, six games, whatever it was, and he kept saying to me, 'we need to change it, we need to go more direct, let's get the ball down the channels, I know you don't want to'.

"And I said, 'Gary, if I'm going to go down, I'm going to go down doing it my own way'.

"Because what I wanted, it was all about playing the right brand of football, I wanted the reputation of being a manager who plays attractive football.

"And that's what ultimately got the sack. Had I listened to Gary, I might still be in a job right now!"

Rowett took over the hotseat at the Pirelli Stadium following Peschisolido's sacking, leading Albion to consecutive play-off finishes in League Two before leaving for Birmingham City.

He is now at Pride Park and looking to oversee the Rams' rise into the Premier League.

For Peschisolido, seeing Rowett at that level would come as no great surprise.

"We spoke about everything, we spoke about every aspect of everything going on (at Burton)," he added.

"But I knew at the time he was too good to be an assistant.

"Albeit his sessions were great, he was ultra-organised. I remember him having books and books of training sessions from the past, and he would log everything.

"I remember thinking, 'he is definitely going to go on to be a great manager'."

To listen to the full interview with Peschisolido, visit stevebloomerswashing.com.