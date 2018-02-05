The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was impressed with Matt Palmer's Millers debut - even though he was not planning on the former Burton Albion man featuring that early.

The Brewers academy graduate joined the League One promotion chasers for an undisclosed fee last week.

And in Rotherham's first game since his move, Palmer was named in the Millers' starting XI as they won 2-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

So how did Warne - who saw his Rotherham side undone by a stunning Palmer volley in a 2-1 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium last season - reckon the 22-year-old fared after replacing the injured Richie Towell in the side?

"I didn't really want to throw Matty in this early - I like players to get used to the tempo of training and the way we play," he told the club's website.

"I'd rather Matty watch us play.

"But I thought he did really well, really calm on the ball.

"The lads need to trust him more on the ball.

"He's a good player full stop. Always trying to pass forward, always trying to put it through the eye of a needle.

"I've asked him to come here and play without any fear, and if he messes up, don't worry about it, just get the ball back."

Rotherham's win - achieved thanks to goals from Michael Smith and David Ball - moved them above Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock's Bradford City and into fifth in the table.