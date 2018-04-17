Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been some ready to write the red capital R next to Burton Albion's name for a few weeks now.

But Luke Murphy believes any talk of writing the Brewers off just yet is "disrespectful" - and he and his teammates are intent on making a mark in Albion's history in the coming weeks.

Saturday's 3-1 victory over Derby County - in which Murphy was influential, setting up Liam Boyce's opener and then scoring his side's second - has been a fillip to Burton's fledgling survival hopes.

The five points between themselves and safety is still a sizeable gap with only three games remaining, although they face relegation rivals Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers in the next two.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Murphy knows the odds have always been against Albion surviving in the Championship for another season, and never more so than at this stage.

But that is not stopping him and his teammates from striving to pull off the ultimate underdog story.

"I think everybody bar ourselves has written us off already," said the on-loan Leeds United midfielder.

"We've had a talk about it and it doesn't sit nicely with us.

"It's a little bit disrespectful - we've got some really good players in our team and our squad.

"For people to do that is a little bit disrespectful.

"So we are going into every game as underdogs and we want to try to prove people wrong.

"If we can, if we turn it around, it'll be a story.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"The manager said to us, 'you'll be part of history for a very long time' if we can do, as people say, the impossible, which we believe we can do."

Albion's miserable home form since September means the triumph over Derby was their first at the Pirelli Stadium in 18 attempts.

Murphy believes ending that long-standing drought felt like a return to last season, when they were such a force on home soil.

That is certainly something to build on as they prepare for what will prove a pivotal clash, one way or the other, with Sunderland this weekend.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"We proved on Saturday that we can mix it against the big boys," added Murphy.

"They've got loads of quality, Derby, Premier League players, and if you ask any of them, I don't think they'll have enjoyed playing here.

"It had a big feel of last season about it I felt. We weren't very easy to play against and we didn't make any mistakes.

"One result can turn it around and we need to go to Sunderland now believing that we can turn it around and get three points on the road."

Do that at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, and the Brewers may just be feeling a little more respect coming their way again.