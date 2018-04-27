Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Parkinson says he wants Bolton Wanderers to "eliminate" Burton Albion from the Championship survival fight.

Bolton could do that if they defeat the Brewers on Saturday (3pm), and Parkinson doesn't want to leave anything to chance with Barnsley, Reading, and Birmingham City also fighting it out to secure their survival.

A draw, or a Burton win, would ensure that both relegation places would be decided on the final day of the season.

And Wanderers boss Parkinson wants to avoid a situation like that - where possible.

"It has been a good day (of training on Thursday)," he told The Bolton News.

"I sense there's an energy there and that the lads are really up for it. I'm glad, because they will have to be.

"It's a bodies-on-the-line type game, a fight, who's going to go in where angels fear to tread? Who can make that block on the line if it needs to be made? That edge needs to be there.

"I don't want anyone out there at Burton who isn't prepared to give their all.

"The focus has got to be on the fact it's in our hands.

"We need to eliminate Burton, that would mean them and Sunderland are no longer a threat to us.

"We don't really want it to go down to the final day of the season with four or five of us fighting for two places."

Burton beat Bolton in December in the only league meeting before the two sides before Saturday.

Nigel Clough's side battled for their 1-0 win, and Bolton are very much aware they'll be in for another scrap at the Pirelli Stadium

"We have to make sure there is physicality in the side because of the way Burton play, that is absolutely key," Parkinson added.

"We have to make sure there is size in the team to be a threat at set-pieces and defend them ourselves.

"Even if you take the teams around us - Sunderland, Birmingham, Barnsley - the games were separated by set-plays. They were pivotal.

"The organisation for that sort of thing has to be spot on, for and against."

Should either side take three points from tomorrow's fixture, whoever scores the crucial winner will go down in folklore.

One man who does have experience of scoring vital goals is Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre.

The 31-year-old has netted six goals this season, with three of them earning five points for his side.

And he is hoping to add a 189th career goal - possibly the most important he will ever score.

"It's time to make heroes and I'd like that to be me - but I don't mind if anyone steps forward and helps keep us up," he said.

"It's a big game but, if I'm being honest, I don't feel pressure. That might be different at three o'clock on Saturday but I can't see it anything other than another game right now.

"Score, win, that's what I want to do. By hook or by crook, we need to win that game on Saturday."

"As a team we have to fight. It's a cliche fair enough, but it's what we have to do.

"The gaffer won't have a difficult team-talk. We know what's at stake."