Burton Albion travel to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, and you can pick your Brewers team to face the Blues below.

Albion boss Nigel Clough has said he won't play the youngsters as he endeavours to make sure the club continue their good run of form that garnered seven points out of a possibly twelve over the festive period.

The Brewers' squad has seen a bit of a shake-up, though, with loan pair Connor Ripley and Joe Mason heading back to parent clubs Middlesbrough and Wolves respectively.

Would you play a full-strength side in a bid to make it through to the fourth-round, or do you have one eye on QPR's visit to the Pirelli Stadium on January 13?

