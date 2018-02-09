Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday (3pm) - and you can pick your preferred lineup for the game below.

Nigel Clough confirmed on Wednesday that Tom Flanagan will be out for an extended period with a calf injury after the defender limped off in the first half of Albion’s 3-2 defeat away to Aston Villa last weekend.

The fitness of Luke Murphy and Ben Turner, who were also withdrawn because of shin and calf injuries respectively, will be assessed before Albion make the trip to East Anglia.

Darren Bent and Martin Samuelsen, who both missed out last weekend because of injury and illness could return, and Damien McCrory could feature for the first time for the Brewers since August.