Burton Albion host Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3pm) and you can pick your team for the clash below.

The Brewers welcome Aitor Karanka's side hoping to end a barren run at home that has seen them winless for over five months at the Pirelli Stadium.

They might have to do that without key first-team players , with Ben Turner (calf) and Luke Murphy (shin) likely to miss their second-straight games.

John Brayford and Lloyd Dyer are both doubtful, but they are expected to be involved with Nigel Clough saying it is likely the squad will remain unchanged from Saturday's 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.