Burton Travel to Wolves tomorrow (3pm) and could be without Jamie Allen for tomorrow’s game against the runaway league leaders.

Allen joined Burton's long list of injuries after he was forced off the pitch in Tuesday night's defeat at Sheffield United after injuring his ankle in a tackle with Enda Stevens.

The midfielder, who has started five of Albion's last six games, is a doubt for the visit to Molineux alongside Luke Murphy and Martin Samuelsen.

Ben Turner, John Brayford and midfielder Lucas Akins are all going to miss the trip to the West Midlands due to injury. Akins injured his hamstring in the goalless draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

With Burton bringing in Czech defender Tomas Egert on Friday due to their injury crisis, how would you line up for the trip to Wolves?

