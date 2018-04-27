Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough's team selection for Burton Albion's relegation clash with Bolton Wanderers could be one of the most important lineups he will ever name.

The Brewers could either be relegated by the Trotters, or climb out of the drop zone for the first time this year.

If both sides draw, it will set up a thrilling final day of the season next weekend.

If the Brewers are to take another step in the right direction after the defeats of Sunderland and Derby County in the last couple of games, they may have to do so without Lloyd Dyer and Damien McCrory.

Dyer's season looks to be over with a hamstring injury, while Damien McCrory injured his shoulder at the Stadium of Light.

