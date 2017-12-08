Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion host Preston North End on Saturday (3pm) and you can play the role of Albion manager Nigel Clough by selecting the team you think should start at the Pirelli Stadium.

Clough has a number of players doubtful once again, with the Brewers' list of injuries showing no signs of thinning out.

The boss confirmed on Wednesday that Lloyd Dyer and Sean Scannell were yet to train this week, and Matty Lund and Joe Mason had both been suffering with illness.

It's another crucial game at the Pirelli, with Burton bottom of the table and desperate to end their six-game run of consecutive home losses.

Alex Neil's resurgent Preston side won't be pushovers, though, and it will be yet another tough Championship test for Albion.