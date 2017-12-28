Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion host Norwich City on Saturday (3pm) with the Brewers hoping the visit of the Canaries can put an end to their eight-match losing streak at the Pirelli Stadium.

Albion come into Saturday's match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Boxing Day, but despite that defeat they're on a good run of form having won their two matches preceding the Leeds defeat.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Those wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading were timely, and perhaps just as importantly Nigel Clough has no new injury worries of his side.

Luke Murphy's return will be welcome given his ineligibility against parent club Leeds, and it will be interesting to see whether Clough opts for a return to the 4-2-3-1 we saw in those back-to-back away wins, or if he sets up more pragmatically.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

Instead of waiting for the manager to reveal his side at 2pm on Friday, you can pick your own with our interactive widget below.

Let us know what changes, if any, you would make by commenting below or getting in touch @BurtonAlbionBM .