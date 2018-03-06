Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion host Brentford tonight (7.45pm) with Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell back in contention to make the matchday squad.

Flanagan has been out of action since injuring his calf in last month's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa, while Sordell has struggled with a toe injury and, more latterly, an illness.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

The visit of the Bees will come too soon for Brewers defenders Ben Turner and John Brayford (both calf), though, while Hope Akpan is struggling with a twisted ankle sustained in training.

That could mean a return to the starting XI for Luke Murphy, who clocked up only 18 minutes in February because of a cut shin against Villa and after rolling his ankle in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

With all that in mind, how would you line the Brewers up against Brentford as they chase a first home win since September?

Who starts up front? Do you stick with the 4-5-1 system of recent weeks?

You can pick your team below, and let us know your preferred starting XI by commenting or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.