Port Vale manager Neil Aspin has backed Marcus Harness to kick on after hitting a purple patch of form with the Valiants.

The Burton Albion winger is currently on a season-long loan at Vale Park and notched his first goal for the club in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Colchester United.

He followed that up with an inch-perfect cross for Nathan Smith to head home in Vale's 1-0 win over Coventry City on Boxing Day, and Aspin was impressed with what he saw.

"It's not just his goal," Aspin said.

"He played on the right side and I thought he did really well.

"He worked hard, he tracks back, but he had an end product which is more what we need from Marcus.

"So, I am really pleased because, when you work hard, you hope that it pays off.

"He has got his goal and he can only go from strength to strength now he is starting to chip in with goals."

Harness was dropped to the bench for the 2-0 win over Cambridge United earlier this month, but was reinstated the following game.

A first goal for the club in the 3-2 FA Cup loss to Yeovil Town four games ago kick-started his resurgence, and he's certainly taken his chances since being brought back into the side by Aspin.

The end product had been lacking, with Harness failing to score in 18 games before his first on Saturday.

But now the 21-year-old looks to have hit form at the right time as the Valiants pull even further from the League Two relegation zone.

After a tricky start resulting in the sacking of manager Michael Brown, Vale slumped to bottom of the league but have dragged themselves up to 17th ahead of Saturday's visit to table-toppers Luton Town.