It is funny what one result can do in football.

In the aftermath of Burton Albion's humbling 5-0 home defeat to Hull City less than a fortnight ago, things felt very flat around the the Pirelli Stadium.

That is unsurprising - the prospect of a seven-point gap between a team and safety with only four games to play, as it was then for the Brewers, will do that to any club.

If they were not already, that outcome left Albion drinking in the Championship's last-chance saloon.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But in their very next outing, Nigel Clough's side proved they were not ready to pay their bill just yet.

Intensity, heart, desire and quality were all on show in equal measures in Saturday's 3-1 win over Derby County - and suddenly the mood had changed.

A newfound optimism enveloped the Pirelli.

Fans began working out permutations for survival, and players began to look at what might be possible too.

Just ask Kyle McFadzean.

"We are relishing it now," the Burton defender said of today's trip to face relegation rivals Sunderland.

"As much as we never thought we were down, we thought it was going to be hard.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But when you look at our fixtures compared to their (other relegation rivals) fixtures, if we can win on Saturday, I think it's game on, definitely."

In a way, it is remarkable that so much positivity should return given the Brewers' current position.

They are 23rd in the table, still five points adrift of safety - and with a much worse goal difference than any other side in the division - with only nine left to play for.

An escape from here would still surely surpass anything this club has achieved in its incredible recent history.

But it just shows the motivational power of one eye-catching performance, one precious victory over a play-off-chasing team from up the road.

They believe again. And now they must take it to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have only lost one of their last five League games and, like the Brewers, will know exactly how pivotal this game is in their immediate future.

A win for either team could give them a genuine shout of survival over the final two weeks of the campaign.

Anything else and it may be over by 5pm.

It will be an intriguing and somewhat nervy clash. Clough is expecting a "battle" with so much at stake, when neither team will want to make any mistake or submit any ground.

Of course, there is even the chance that Burton could secure another precious win and still find themselves five points adrift, if Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers can win at home to Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

But there is an opportunity there, as slim as it may be and as much as the pressure may just be off with many already condemning them to the drop.

The Brewers have given themselves that glimmer of hope with one outstanding performance, and now they have to back that up with another.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Too often this season has inconsistency hampered them, a positive result one weekend quickly undermined by a deflating defeat the next.

They cannot afford that today.

Clough wants his players to carry the momentum of the Derby win on, for his team to still be "bubbling".

The travelling Albion fans will be desperate to see that same intensity and desire, to be able to witness another memorable afternoon on the road with their team.

A massive 90 minutes await. Let's see where it leaves things.