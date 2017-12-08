Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has said he is wary of the threat that Burton Albion pose at the Pirelli Stadium despite not having it all their own way at home so far this term.

Even though they've been on the losing end of six straight matches at home and have only won one of their last five games, Neil knows that it won't be as easy as simply turning up and expecting to come away with three points.

And he's speaking from experience having been on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss at the Pirelli last term that marked the beginning of the end for him at the helm of Norwich City.

"I always find Burton a really difficult place to go," Neil told the Lancashire Post ahead of North End's clash with the Brewers on Saturday (3pm).

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Their home record last year was excellent, it was really tough to go there and get a win.

"I think they've been a bit unfortunate this season, I've watched quite a few of their games.

"They're a decent side, they are hard to break down and what they have done is conceded a lot of late goals which has really killed them in terms of points.

"Off the top of my head, Ipswich scored late and probably didn't deserve to win the game.

"Sunderland scored two late goals against them, Cardiff scored late against them, Derby just scored late against them, so that's quite a lot points that with 10 or 15 minutes to go that they had in their grasp but unfortunately for them they've let them go."

Instead of seeing those late goals as a weakness of the Brewers, Neil is keen for his side not to assume that it will simply be a case of waiting it out to strike the fatal blow.

Neil knows all about late interventions, with Jordan Hugill stepping up to score an 88th-minute winner against QPR last week, and will be looking for a similar outcome on Saturday.

But he reckons those late goals conceded by Burton, coming in good performances, are signs that Albion are not far away from ending their slump - with Brewers boss Nigel Clough sharing the same opinion - and has urged caution against a side that will be desperate to climb off the foot of the table with three points.

"It shows you they're not far away from putting in a good performance," Neil added.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"They're only 10 minutes away from doing that week in, week out.

"However we want to go there and win the game and I think if we can perform as well as we can then there's no reason why we can't do that.

"But we're certainly not going there expecting anything like an easy game because every game in this division is extremely difficult.

"If you're one of the teams at the top you're desperate to try and get up and if you're one of the teams at the bottom then you're fighting for your lives and that's certainly a big motivation."