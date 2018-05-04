Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Neil says he and his Preston North End side will need to get the balance right in Sunday's crucial clash with Burton Albion.

While the Brewers travel to Deepdale intent on securing a result that could confirm their Championship survival, Neil's team must win to give themselves a chance of a play-off spot.

Even then, the Lilywhites must also rely on Barnsley - above Albion on goal difference alone at this stage - to defeat Derby County at Pride Park if they are to claim sixth place.

Preston's aim against Burton is obvious, but Neil is wary about his players getting too carried away by the need for victory and allowing that to play into the Brewers' hands.

And the same could be said for his own pre-match team talk.

"There is clearly a balance to be struck," the Lilywhites boss told the Lancashire Post.

"I want to fuel the fire to a certain extent to get them pumped up.

"But I don't want them so pumped up to the point that they are making rash decisions.

"They will need to think clearly in the game, so we need a bit of both.

"It is good that a positive result could see us get in the play-offs.

"This can hopefully be an occasion where the fans and players can acknowledge the effort one another have put in over the season.

"We don’t want our season to end on Sunday, hopefully this is not a farewell.

"Let’s see what we can do, any game can be decided on one little factor – we have to make good decisions."