Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo believes his side are benefiting from an injection of youth - and Burton Albion saw just how.

Rs striker Aramide Oteh was making only his third appearance for the club when he nudged them in front from close range at the Pirelli Stadium during an impressive display from the 19-year-old.

That goal set Ian Holloway's side on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Brewers, a result that followed a 2-1 triumph over high-flying Cardiff City on New Year's Day.

Twenty-year-old Paul Smyth - out injured for the Albion game - notched the winner on his debut in that clash.

And Luongo - whose powerful, low effort completed QPR's scoring at the Pirelli - believes the introductions of Oteh and Smyth, among others, is helping give the Rs a timely boost up the table.

"Against Cardiff and Bristol City, we were looking all right," he told GetWestLondon.co.uk.

"With youngsters coming through such as Paul Smyth and Remi (Aramide Oteh), it's a lot easier for them to come in and make that transition.

"It's very positive. It creates a more positive atmosphere.

"We're adding the younger ones in.

"It's looking a decent squad of players who are hungry.

"We've seen Ilias, Paul Smyth, Ebere Ezi is back from Wycombe Wanderers.

"It's refreshing having young cheeky players around who are hungry and wanting to impress."