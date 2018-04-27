Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hull City are reportedly interested in Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, according to the Scottish Sun.

McLaughlin had a trial with the Tigers following his release from Burton Albion last summer and joined them on a pre-seaosn trip to Portugal.

The former Bradford City goalkeeper was part of the Brewers squad that secured back-to-back promotions to the Championship, and then helped keep them in the second-tier in their debut season at that level.

He ended up returning north of the border and signed with Hearts. He's impressed at Tynecastle - keeping 13 clean sheets in 29 Scottish Premiership games.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

McLaughlin made history when he kept a clean sheet in Hearts' 4-0 defeat of Celtic, ending the Hoops' 69-game unbeaten run in domestic competition.

And his performances have reportedly rekindled Hull's interest in the 30-year-old, with Tigers number one Allan McGregor set to leave for Rangers.

Hearts coach Craig Levein has already conceded that McLaughlin will be on the move.

"Jon will probably move back down to England," Levein told BBC Sport.

(Image: Richard Holmes)

"He will move on with my best wishes."

"We've had numerous discussions with him and he's had interest from some fairly big clubs.

"We can't compete with that financially and Jon and I have spoken regularly about it.

"He's been a great player to have around the dressing-room as well as on the field."