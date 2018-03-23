Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading have appointed Paul Clement as their new coach today.

The ex-Derby County manager succeeds Jaap Stam after he was sacked on Wednesday with Reading in 20th place and only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Stam was sacked after taking the Royals on a dismal run of just 10 points from a possible 57 - with Reading's last victory coming in a 3-1 defeat of Burton Albion in January - leading to an alarming slide down the table for last season's play-off finalists.

Clement arrives at the Madejski Stadium with a strong background in coaching having worked under Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

His most recent role in management came at Swansea City, where he steered them clear of relegation last season after being appointed in January.

Things quickly turned sour this season, though, and he was dismissed in December with the club bottom of the table.

"I am delighted to have secured the services of a hugely experienced forward-thinking manager like Paul, who I have personally worked alongside during our time spent at Chelsea," chief executive Ron Gourlay said in a statement.





"Not only has he coached at some of the greatest clubs in Europe, winning trophies, league titles and European honours and working with some of the greatest players in the world, fundamentally he also has a rich understanding of English football having managed in both the Championship and the Premier League in recent years.



"Now, everyone at Reading Football Club is fully behind Paul and his squad of players as, together, we initially set our sights on an eight-game battle and continue to strive to the take this club forward."