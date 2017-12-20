Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading duo Garath McCleary and George Evans are closing in on returns for the Royals - but they are unlikely to feature against Burton Albion this weekend.

The midfield pair - who both started for Jaap Stam's side when they beat Albion 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium last November - have been sidelined for lengthy spells with groin and thigh injuries respectively, but both have returned to training ahead of Saturday's clash.

McCleary's last outing came in the 1-0 win at Leeds United on October 14, while Evans has been out of action since the middle of September, when Reading were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Swansea City.

(Image: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

But both could be set to boost Stam's squad over the festive period, even if this weekend's game against the Brewers comes too soon.

"Garath is back in training - he started again last week, but he's still not feeling match fit, and it's the same with George," said Stam.

"They're very close to joining in with the first-team squad.

"We're always looking for certain options in what you can do and how to change the game as well.

"These two players are very important in that."

More positive news for the Royals could see midfield star John Swift in line for a possible return against Burton.

(Image: Getty Images)

While he had been thought to be struggling with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since November, Stam suggested on Wednesday that the former Chelsea player could feature on Saturday.

"Swifty’s back partially in training sessions – he’s feeling very well, he’s doing good," added the Reading boss.

"We need to make a decision this week on Friday about what we’re going to do with him towards Saturday."