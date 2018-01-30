Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dave Edwards wants Reading to get their "revenge" over Burton Albion after last month's 2-1 loss at the Madejski Stadium.

The two sides meet on Tuesday night (7.45pm), with December's defeat still very much lingering in Edwards' mind.

Albion ran out winners after goals from Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor set them on course for a valuable pre-Christmas victory.

The struggling Royals have failed to build on last season's play-off final appearance, and currently sit only four points away from the Championship's relegation zone, having not won since December 2.

And Edwards - a summer signing from Wolves - wants his side to avenge what they believe was a defeat that did not reflect the course of the game.

"We need to go and get our revenge, for large parts of the first game we were in control," he told Reading's website.

"They nicked goals from our own doing and we need to put that right.

"We're desperate to get the result and we know one result can really kick us on - it has to come sooner rather than later.

"The longer this feeling lingers, the harder it is to get rid of.

"Once you get on a winning run, you feel like you can win every game.

"Likewise once you're losing, you can start to wonder where the wins are going to come from.

"It's a huge game for us and we really need to show some fight and desire, and hopefully our football will come through."

A Welsh international with more than 40 caps under his belt, Edwards is well aware how a single win could galvanise his side.

That is a feeling they have not tasted triumphing 3-1 at Sunderland in their first game of December.

A slide down the table has followed, with a mere three points coming from their eight subsequent matches.

They head into Tuesday night's showdown off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Friday night, with multiple chances going begging for the Royals.

"One result can lead into some positive ones, so they'll be up for it because they're in a tough position themselves, after a big loss against Fulham," he added.

"We know they're going to have a reaction and Burton is always a tough place to go.

"First and foremost, we need to match them on everything, work-rate, passion, heart and once we do that, we know we've got players that will be able to hurt teams.

"We've got to do it in both boxes, which we didn't do against Sheffield Wednesday.

"I'm hoping we can go there in reasonably good spirit, obviously we're not in that good a place with results, but we need to go there and show some real passion and pride so we can get a result for us and the fans."