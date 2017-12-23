Burton Albion go in search of their first back-to-back Championship wins of the season as they take on Reading in this pre-Christmas clash (3pm).
The Royals are celebrating their 500th home game at the Madejski Stadium and will be looking to mark it with victory.
But Albion are enjoying their Championship travels this term and have lost only two of their last eight away games.
Can they find a win to move themselves out of the bottom three over Christmas? Can they secure a sixth away clean sheet of the campaign?
Nigel Clough is set to have close to a fully-fit squad to choose from against Reading, with only Joe Mason and long-term absentee Liam Boyce ruled out ahead of the game.
We'll have all the build-up and team news from the clash, as well as minute-by-minute commentary as Burton look for another reason to celebrate at this time of year.
Nigel Clough reckons his side's character was on show today
We felt a little bit hard done to, because we thought we had situations to go and get the second goal. And then when you concede an equaliser and then Reading are pushing for the winner, I think that’s when the character shows up. It showed up, although the winning goal was a little bit fortunate. I think we deserved it over the course of the game.
Full-time!
Reading 1-2 Burton Albion at full-time.
Goals from Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor in-between a Mo Barrow effort ensure the Brewers record a first back-to-back win of the campaign.
Merry Christmas indeed, Brewers fans. Reaction to come.
90: Scannell plays it into the corner
Completely the right decision, and now they will try and run the clock down.
90: Burton break
But sub McFadzean loses it - passing to Jamie Allen, who wasn’t ready.
90: Four minutes of time added on
It’s backs to the wall now...
89: Brewers' final sub
Kyle McFadzean replaces Luke Murphy as Clough looks to shore it up.
87: Can the Brewers hold on?
It’s been a nervy second-half and that isn’t going to change..
83: Second Albion sub
Sean Scannell comes on for Marvin Sordell, who’s put a proper shift in up front.
82: Well that was timely...
The ball was in the near corner with Reading completely in control, but Naylor went to charge down the ‘keeper and deflected it into the back of the net...
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!
There are no words to describe what I’ve just seen.
Naylor closes down Mannone’s clearance, and it rolls into the back of the net with the Royals’ ‘keeper desperately trying to stop the goal.
A huge slice of luck, but who cares?
77: Would be criminal for Burton to lose this now
As every team does once they score, they’re looking threatening with each attack...
GOAL!
Reading get the equaliser, with Barrow squeezing home from close range after Burton failed to clear a cross.
1-1.
73: Chance!
Murphy’s quick free-kick beats the offside trap, but neither Akins, Sordell or Allen could finish it off. Big chance for Albion.
73: Bywater reads McShane's pass well
He’s out like a shot to deny Barrow. Great goalkeeping from Bywater.
70: It's end-to-end stuff here
Burton counter, but Murphy’s shot is blocked, and then there’s appeals against Murphy for handball which are waved away.
It’s a good job, too, as he would almost certainly have been sent off for a second yellow card.
68: First Brewers sub
Will Miller departs for Jamie Allen.
68: Chance!
Sone Aluko lets one fly from distance, but it’s wide - only just, though.
67: Miller has the ball in the back of the net
But it’s ruled out for a foul in the build-up after Akins swung a corner in.
65: Burton counter
But Naylor’s wasteful, and Burton nearly get countered themselves, but Swift’s pass is a speculative one.
61: 21,771 in attendance
With 319 visitors.
61: First Reading substitution
Dave Edwards comes off for John Swift.
60: Brewers under the cosh a bit
They’re having to deal with a spell of Reading pressure - certainly not ideal this early in the second-half.
57: Chance!
Flanagan tries to head back to Bywater, but mis-judges it horrible and lets Barrow in.
Fortunately, he makes up for it with through blocking the shot.
55: First yellow card of the game
And it’s Luke Murphy who is cautioned, after he brought down Barrow and stopped a counter in the process.
53: BIG CHANCE!
Will Miller with a huge chance to make it two!
He snatches at a cross from the left, dummied by Sordell, and Mannone easily saves.
A big, big chance there for Will and he had all the time in the world.