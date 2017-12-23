Burton Albion go in search of their first back-to-back Championship wins of the season as they take on Reading in this pre-Christmas clash (3pm).

The Royals are celebrating their 500th home game at the Madejski Stadium and will be looking to mark it with victory.

But Albion are enjoying their Championship travels this term and have lost only two of their last eight away games.

Can they find a win to move themselves out of the bottom three over Christmas? Can they secure a sixth away clean sheet of the campaign?

Nigel Clough is set to have close to a fully-fit squad to choose from against Reading, with only Joe Mason and long-term absentee Liam Boyce ruled out ahead of the game.

We'll have all the build-up and team news from the clash, as well as minute-by-minute commentary as Burton look for another reason to celebrate at this time of year.

