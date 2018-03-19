Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading midfielder Joey van den Berg says the sacking of manager Jaap Stam would not help the Royals' bid for Championship survival.

Stam's side lost 3-2 at Norwich City on Saturday to leave themselves 20th in the table, three points above the drop zone and six clear of Burton Albion.

The Royals have become one of the Brewers' rivals for survival after a miserable run of only one win in their last 18 outings - and that came at the Pirelli Stadium in January.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

But despite their struggles, van den Berg believes faith in Stam's ability to turn things around will be of greater benefit than a change at this time in the campaign.

"Firing a manager does not always help - we all believe in the manager and we have to keep believing in that," he told GetReading.co.uk

"I don't think a new manager will help as much as this one will, so for me it's no discussion.

"I think the majority of players think if you change the manager it doesn't change the personnel so I don't think we'd be better off with a new one.

"Birmingham City have fired three or four coaches but they are still below us so it doesn't say anything to me.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"They have momentum (after a 3-0 win over Hull on Saturday) but hopefully they don't keep it.

"The main thing is we still have it (survival) in our own hands. As long as we stay ahead of the bottom three then we can create a bigger gap.

"If you're relying on others losing then it's a really bad situation to be in. Our situation is not good but there is still hope."