Reece Hutchinson says Joe Sbarra can be an inspiration to him and other Burton Albion academy graduates.

Hutchinson has featured extensively for the Brewers this pre-season after he put pen-to-paper on his first professional deal in May.

And Sbarra, who made 17 appearances in a breakout season for the youngster , is the shining light for Brewers hoping to make it into Nigel Clough's first team.

"Joe played quite a lot of games last season for the first team and thats what i want to replicate," Hutchinson said.

"Me and Joe share lifts together and we talk about that all the time.

"I just want to follow in his footsteps and hopefully become the player he's become."

Hutchinson also offered an insight into how he can contribute to Clough's options going forward - and he may be jostling with Sbarra for a place in the Brewers' midfield.

The 18-year-old, whose primary position is left-back, partnered Matty Lund in midfield in the 5-2 defeat to Alfreton Town on Wednesday night.

That will certainly be of some use to Clough, with the Brewers also in Checkatrade Trophy action as well as competing in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and League One.

He added: "It's obviously different - I had to adapt quite quickly.

"I played there in the youth team last year quite a lot as a number 10, so that's where I feel comfortable as well.

"I can play anywhere down the left-hand side if needed."