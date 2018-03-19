Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rest, recovery and recuperation are the primary focuses for Burton Albion's players at the start of the final international break of the Championship season.

The Brewers headed into the break with a 3-1 defeat at top-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with six first-team players unavailable to them due to injury or illness.

The half-time withdrawals of Kyle McFadzean and Marvin Sordell took that number to eight, adding to the absences of John Brayford, Ben Turner, Lucas Akins, Jamie Allen, Martin Samuelsen and Will Miller, who is out for the rest of the campaign.

Nigel Clough hopes the 13-day gap between his team's Molineux defeat and the trip to Cardiff City on March 30 will provide an opportunity for some of those players to battle back to match fitness ahead of the run-in.

So how does Clough feel his squad could look by the time they travel to south Wales at the start of a decisive eight-game push for survival?

"It is why the rest is the most important thing," said Clough when talking about the ever-growing injury list.

"If we were to train on Monday, we'd have six or seven players - so there is no point.

"It's more important, especially at this time of the season, just to rest up for a few days.

"We'll get the injured players in for treatment to get the best possible chance for the last eight games.

"We're hoping Ben Turner and John Brayford will train next Monday (March 26) and Lucas Akins will be touch and go for the Cardiff game - we'll have to see.

"Martin Samuelsen is still ill, Jamie Allen with his ankle should be okay by then.

"So we'll have a few more options hopefully."

While getting bodies back will be important for Albion over the next fortnight, Clough is keen to see his players refresh themselves psychologically too.

The Brewers are three points adrift of safety ahead of the final eight games of the campaign, having won only twice since the turn of the year.

An improvement in form will be needed to keep them in the Championship for a third successive season - and Clough wants his players to be prepared for such a push.

"It'll be a few days rest for the players, that's the most important thing now, to clear their heads as well for the last eight games," he added.

"Physically and mentally, just get ready for the last eight games.

"I don't like to use the phrase 'eight cup finals', but we've got eight winnable games to go.

"With all the will in the world, going to Wolves on Saturday, with five players missing, and then you miss another two at half-time through injury, it's extremely difficult.

"So all that matters is the last eight games and, believe it or not, we're in with a chance still."