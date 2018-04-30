Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship survival battle is set for a dramatic five-team push to the finish.

Burton Albion were written off by many only a few weeks ago, but have bounced back with three successive victories - including a 2-0 defeat of relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on Saturday - to move to within goal difference of safety after 45 games.

The Brewers are now joined in the bottom three by Bolton, with Barnsley, Birmingham City and Reading the trio of teams who will be looking to stay above them next weekend.

So what do Nigel Clough's Albion need to do to achieve the most unlikely of survivals at Preston North End - and what else needs to go their way?

Here's how each of the five sides can avoid relegation in six days' time.

BURTON ALBION - 22nd, 41 points (-42 GD)

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Write the Brewers off at your peril.

Seven points adrift with only four to play, victories over Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton have lifted them to 41 points, level with 21st-placed Barnsley.

At this stage, it is that poor goal difference - the worst in the division - which keeps them in the bottom three.

But with Bolton now below them and the Tykes level, Albion have helped to make the equation a little simpler for their trip to Preston on Sunday.

If Clough's men better Barnsley's result and match Bolton's, they will survive.

So a draw is enough for Burton if the Tykes lose at Derby County and Wanderers fail to beat Nottingham Forest at the Macron Stadium.

Equally, a fourth straight win would see them stay up, so long as Jose Morais' Barnsley do not do the same at Pride Park.

The Brewers will be eyeing that victory because, even if it is not enough to overtake the Tykes, it could lift them above Birmingham City and Reading - currently 20th and 19th respectively - if they lose against promotion-chasing Fulham and Cardiff City.

A positive result of any kind will not be easy for Burton to come across, though, as Preston head into Sunday's game sat seventh in the table.

They are only two points adrift of the Rams and can clinch a play-off spot if they win and Derby lose.

FINAL GAME: Preston (a)

BOLTON WANDERERS - 23rd, 40 points (-36 GD)

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Bolton's untimely loss of form continued at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Their 2-0 defeat to Albion was a sixth in their last seven matches, and it leaves them a point adrift of Burton, 21st-placed Barnsley and safety.

With their goal difference worse than the Tykes', a draw at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend would not be enough to prevent Phil Parkinson's men from an immediate return to League One.

They have to win to survive, while also requiring both the Brewers and Barnsley to avoid claiming victory, as that scenario would keep them a point behind.

Bolton need to leapfrog two teams to stay up, so there is the small possibility of them surviving at the expense of Birmingham City if Wanderers win, Birmingham lose at home to Fulham and there is a four-goal swing.

It would take a 14-goal swing for Parkinson's side to jump above Reading, even if they lose to Cardiff.

FINAL GAME: Nottingham Forest (h)

BARNSLEY - 21st, 41 points (-21 GD)

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

What a time for the Tykes to claim only their second win since February.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Brentford bumped them out of the relegation zone at Bolton's expense, while keeping them ahead of the Brewers, courtesy of that superior goal difference.

The Tykes visit Derby on Sunday, with the Rams looking to secure their play-off place.

Things are simple for Morais' men. Match the results of Burton and Bolton, and they will be playing Championship football again in 2018-19.

Given their position, they could even afford to lose, so long as the Brewers do the same and Bolton do not win.

Barnsley can only overtake Birmingham and Reading if they win and that pair lose - but that will be irrelevant to their safety anyway, as a win guarantees the Yorkshire side's safety.

FINAL GAME: Derby (a)

BIRMINGHAM CITY - 20th, 43 points (-32 GD)

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Garry Monk's side looked to be heading for safety when they took the lead at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

A meek surrender to lose 3-1, though, means their survival push goes to the final day.

Birmingham are still in control of their own destiny.

If they win at home to Fulham, they cannot be caught.

Anything else, though, and the Blues could be overtaken by Barnsley, if the Tykes win, although that would not send them down.

Burton can only catch Birmingham if they win and the Blues lose, while Bolton can do the same with victory and by overturning that four-goal deficit.

Monk's men will know the challenge they face against a Fulham team hoping to sneak into the automatic promotion spots on the final day.

FINAL GAME: Fulham (h)

READING - 19th, 43 points (-22 GD)

(Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Another team who failed to complete their survival mission on Saturday, Reading were thrashed 4-0 at home to Ipswich Town.

That leaves them needing to win at second-placed Cardiff City, whose target is to win and thereby secure second place and a Premier League berth, to be absolutely certain of their fate,

Like Birmingham, the Royals will be safe with a win.

A draw would also be enough, barring a mathematical miracle, as their superior goal difference would keep them above Burton, even if the Brewers win.

Defeat for Reading, though, means Barnsley and the Brewers could overtake them with a win, while the Blues would leapfrog them with a draw or better.

FINAL GAME: Cardiff (a)