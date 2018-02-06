Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Delaney says he realised he needed to leave Burton Albion for more first-team football within "10 days" of returning from Cork City.

The ex-Albion defender left the Pirelli Stadium to join League One side Rochdale on a two-and-a-half-year deal last month as he looks to earn more senior experience.

Delaney had enjoyed a successful loan spell with Cork City in his native Republic of Ireland over the summer, winning a league and cup double as well as earning a place in the League of Ireland team of the season.

The Irish under-21 international returned to Nigel Clough's side in November following that loan stint, but was ineligible to play until January. At that stage, an exit was on the cards.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Delaney was having to compete with Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner, John Brayford, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor and Stephen Warnock for a spot in the Brewers' back-line, and a lack of reserve-team games meant he was not able to showcase what he could offer Clough.

"It was in my head going back that I'd see how the first week or 10 days went," Delaney told the Irish Sun.

"I'd see how I felt about the situation, whether I thought I'd get an opportunity.

"It was probably after that first 10 days that I was saying, 'this isn't going to be for me - I'm going to need to get out and play regularly somewhere, take a chance of getting a move'.

"The reserve team at Burton only play once every four or five weeks - that was going to be of no benefit to me. I knew I needed first-team football.

"I didn't want to waste all the progression and how well last year went.

"I didn't want that to be for nothing - that wasn't for me."

Delaney joined Burton from Wexford Youths in July 2016, but failed to make a first-team appearance.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

Despite that, the 21-year-old still sees his time at the Pirelli Stadium as a valuable and worthwhile experience.

"When I first came over, it was more of a learning curve," he added.

"I had to get a feel for the atmosphere and an insight into stuff off the pitch.

"It was just getting used to how real football is and learning that it’s not always going to be nicey-nice, that things aren't put on a plate for you.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"But going back to Cork, I did well and knew I needed to get an opportunity, or go get one, when back here."

Delaney has made two appearances since joining Keith Hill's side, and followed up his debut in the 2-2 FA Cup draw against Millwall earlier last month with a first league start in a 1-0 win of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Northampton Town on Saturday.