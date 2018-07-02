The video will start in 8 Cancel

Martin Samuelsen has been included in the West Ham United squad heading out to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with Burton Albion , where he would go on to make nine appearances.

After a bright start to life with the Brewers - his second Championship loan spell in as many years , following a stint at Blackburn Rovers in 2016-17 - the Norwegian international's influence was blunted in the Albion attack.

Injury and illness then undermined his opportunities as the Brewers made a late surge for safety, with the 21-year-old making just nine appearances in the Championship - his final one coming in April's 5-0 thrashing by Hull City .