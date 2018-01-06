Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Scannell has returned to Huddersfield Town after sustaining a groin injury with Burton Albion.

The winger joined Albion on a season-long deal in August.

But he picked up the groin problem in training during the week, with Andy Garner suggesting the 27-year-old could be out for between four to six weeks.

And the Brewers coach says they may look to get a loan player in to replace the injured Scannell, with another loan slot set to be freed up now.

"Scans pulled up in training the other day," he said.

"He could be out for five to six weeks, so he'll probably go back to Huddersfield.

"We'll thank him for everything he's done for us.

"It's his groin - he did ot in training, the last five minutes in training.

"Apparently it's come away from the bone, so I think it's about four or five weeks.

"We'll question what to do, but that answers your question really.

"It could be two months, so we might as well get somebody else in."

Scannell made 19 appearances in all competitions while on loan with the Brewers, with injury issues preventing him from enjoying a long run in the side.