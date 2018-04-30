The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion club captain Shaun Barker has been named the Brewers' PFA Community Champion for 2017-18.

Barker has made only one appearance for the Brewers this season - coming on as a late substitute in the 3-1 win over Derby County earlier this month - and is set to retire at the end of the campaign.

The Albion defender has had a huge impact off the field, making the most community appearances of any Brewers first-team player.

He has also helped to set up a sensory room at the Pirelli Stadium for certain Burton home games, something he did through the Shaun Barker Foundation.

"Shaun has become our disability ambassador this season and has taken to this role to personally help develop our disability projects," said Matt Hancock, the Burton Albion Community Trust's head of community.

"He has also provided us with equipment to offer a sensory room on specific matchdays and for community use throughout the week.

"He has taken responsibility for making sure that all community appearances have run smoothly this season, even when not in attendance."

Barker has spoken before about wanting to play his part in the Brewers' impressive off-the-field contributions to the community.

"I've been at Burton Albion for a couple of years now and I know the effort that goes into the community work here," he said.

"I was keen to be a part of that as soon as I signed for the club."