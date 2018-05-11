Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shaun Barker reckons he may never have played first-team football again after his horrific injury six years ago if it were not for Nigel Clough.

Burton Albion manager Clough was Barker's boss at Derby County when the defender suffered a career-threatening knee injury against Nottingham Forest in March 2012.

And it was under Clough that, four-and-a-half years after last playing a senior game and having been released by the Rams, the ex-Blackpool centre-half made his return to first-team football in the yellow and black of the Brewers.

Coincidentally, that late cameo off the bench in August 2016 came against Derby in a historic 1-0 Championship win for Albion.

While he would go on to make only four more substitute appearances in 2016-17 and a single one this season, getting back onto the field in a playing capacity at all was a huge achievement in its own way for Albion club captain Barker following years of rehab, hard work and dedication to the hopes of a return.

"There's no doubt that I wouldn't have played first-team football again if it wasn't for him (Clough)," Barker told the Guardian following his retirement at the end of the campaign.

"But I got that because he felt I deserved it, which I did.

"People will say he's looked after me, which I think is slightly wrong.

"I'd say he's stood by me - if you say 'looked after', then you imply there's nothing coming the other way, from me.

"He feels I've contributed more than just what I have on the pitch.

"I don't know if another manager would have done that."

Barker's impact at the Pirelli Stadium was felt keenly off the pitch, where he was a big influence in the dressing room.

He has also done coaching work with the academy and was an important figure in the rehab room too for players like Liam Boyce and Will Miller, fighting back from long-term injuries of their own.

Being named as the club's community player of the year also said something about the part Barker has played away from the field, including the installing of sensory equipment in the new community building and at the ground on certain matchdays.

As for what the future holds for the 35-year-old following his retirement, time will tell.

"I honestly don't know," he said in April after confirming he would be hanging his boots up.

"I'm keen to go out in the real world, which I suppose some people might think is quite strange - but I'm looking forward to trying something new.

"I haven't decided whether I'm turning my back on football or not yet, it's not a decision I've made.

"It's like you're 16 all over again and you've got to make decisions on what you want to do, and when you've kicked a ball around for 20 years, it's hard to know what direction you want to go.

"As soon as I had the injury, I was fairly proactive in doing things and trying to get involved as much as I can.

"The club know that I've tried to get involved in the work they do with the Community Trust, I set up my own charity a few years ago, I've got a good few things I'm doing on the side.

"So I've kept myself busy.

"Where the direction takes me, I don't know yet - but it's something I'm looking forward to."