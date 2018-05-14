Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shaun Barker says returning to first-team football in his Burton Albion debut was his "greatest achievement" as he heads into retirement.

The Brewers club captain has played his final professional game after confirming he would hang his boots up at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, with his one appearance of the season coming in the 3-1 win over former team Derby County.

It was against the Rams that Barker also made his first outing for Albion back in August 2016, when he came off the bench late on to cap a remarkable return to the pitch, four-and-a-half years after he suffered a potentially career-ending knee injury while in action for Derby.

In a post on Twitter about his retirement, the 35-year-old picked out that moment, while also thanking the supporters of each club he featured for during a 15-year playing career.

"With retirement officially upon me, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in my footballing journey," he said in the post.

"From making my debut at Rotherham United, moving to Blackpool FC, Derby County and finally making my comeback at Burton Albion.

"To each manager, coach, teammate and fan, I thank you.

"Undoubtedly, returning onto the pitch from my horrendous injury after four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation was my greatest achievement.

"Unfortunately I've not managed to get back to starting games and helping out on the pitch as I'd hoped!

"Becoming a footballer was never a dream of mine, but I can honestly say I've appreciated every minute of it and feel very privileged to have played the game at a professional level.

"Thanks for all of your support and good luck to you all in the future. Barks."

Barker - who made 105 appearances for Derby and in excess of 150 for Blackpool - would make only six outings across his two seasons for the Brewers, with that knee problem hugely affecting the impact he could have on the field.