Sheffield United duo Leon Clarke and Jamal Blackman are carrying injuries ahead of Burton Albion's trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday after being forced off in Tuesday night's victory at Reading.

Clarke and Blackman were both substituted in the 34th minute of United's 3-1 victory at the Madejski Stadium last night - a result that moved them into the top six at the expense of Bristol City.

The injuries could put the pair's involvement against the Brewers in doubt.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The enforced changes - which came after Royals striker Garath McCleary went off with an injury inside six minutes - did not prevent Chris Wilder's side from cruising to the win against the Royals, with Billy Sharp scoring either side of a stunning long-range strike from ex-Albion loan star Mark Duffy.

Omar Richards got Reading's goal in the second half to make it 2-1 for a time, while Blades sub keeper Simon Moore saved Leandro Bacuna's penalty before Sharp's late second to seal the points.

When Burton hosted United in November, Clarke scored United's third and final goal in a 3-1 win, while Blackman was rarely tested after Matt Palmer's sublime first-half equaliser.

The Brewers head to Bramall Lane at the weekend looking for a sixth away victory of the campaign, while the Blades will be keen to strengthen their position in the play-off spots.