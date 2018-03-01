The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield United are monitoring conditions at Bramall Lane ahead of Saturday's clash with Burton Albion.

The Brewers are set to face the Blades in their 35th Championship game of the season this weekend.

Adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow and freezing temperatures, have seen United close their stadium today (Thursday).

And a statement on the club website confirmed that they will look to provide further updates on the situation ahead of the game.

"Due to the continued adverse weather conditions and forecast, Bramall Lane offices will remain closed today (Thursday)," the statement said.

"We continue to monitor the weather and facilities in and around Bramall Lane with regards to Saturday's game against Burton Albion.

"Fans are advised to check social media feeds, here on sufc.co.uk and the local media for further updates when available."

As well as the playing conditions and state of the pitch, clubs will consider the situation for fans in and around the stadium when a game could be affected by the weather.