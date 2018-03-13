Burton Albion can move out of the Championship's bottom three tonight - if they can defeat promotion-chasing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (7.45pm).
The Brewers travel to south Yorkshire for the rearranged meeting with Nigel Clough's former side, which was postponed on March 3 following heavy snow and freezing temperatures.
Saturday's goalless draw against Bristol City means Albion are two points adrift of safety ahead of the midweek fixtures, although 21st-placed Barnsley are also in action tonight - and Burton would need to win and see the Tykes fall to defeat to leapfrog them out of the relegation zone.
Clough looks set to be without Lucas Akins, John Brayford and Ben Turner, while Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce are among others carrying knocks ahead of the clash.
We'll have all the team news, build up and live match coverage as the Brewers go in search of their sixth away win of the campaign.
Some good news from earlier...
Nigel Clough says the pressure is on the Blades tonight...
The Brewers boss has put the onus on United...
I think Chris Wilder has said that the two home games they’ve got, us tomorrow and Forest on Saturday, will probably dictate whether they are going to make the play-offs or not. If they get six points then they are in a great position to make a challenge for the top six, and if they don’t, I think he realises it will be difficult. So it’s a bit of pressure on them. Anyone who is around that top six at the moment, there’s a bit of pressure on them.
