Mark Duffy says Sheffield United are ready to take their promotion push all the way to the wire ahead of Saturday's clash with Burton Albion.

The former Brewers loanee - who helped Albion into the Championship in 2015-16 - scored a stunning long-range goal in the Blades' 3-1 win at Reading on Tuesday.

That result lifted Chris Wilder's side back into the play-off spots after a run of four defeats from their previous six games.

It was also a timely response to the manager's strong criticisms, which followed a 1-0 defeat at Hull City four days earlier.

"There are 12 matches to go, and we've shown we are ready to fight right until the end to get to where we want to be," Duffy told the Sheffield Star.

"It was important we came up with a response and the gaffer was right to say what he did.

"It's not nice when you're on the receiving end, but we've set the standards so high here, you know he's not going to stand for it if you fail to meet them.

"We set them ourselves, we demand them of ourselves.

"So it was vital that we went out there and showed what we are really all about."

Duffy - who played 89 minutes of United's 3-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium in November - scored eight goals in 47 appearances as Burton won promotion out of League One in 2015-16.