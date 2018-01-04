The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is offering Owls season ticket holders the chance to get their money back for the remaining home games of their season.

Managerless Wednesday were thumped 3-0 by Nigel Clough's Burton Albion on Monday, with goals from Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Naylor helping the Brewers to their best ever Championship victory.

Wednesday's caretaker manager Lee Bullen described the performance as "embarrassing", as the Owls' winless run on home soil stretched to five games.

That loss means they are now just six points clear of the relegation places in 16th, and Bullen said after their loss to Albion that they couldn't rule out a relegation battle.

The offer from Chansiri was made in a meeting with fans and a statement was published on the Owls' website on Tuesday.

The statement read: "In his recent 'Ask the Chairman epilogue', Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered supporters the option of a conditional refund on 2017/18 season tickets.

"Supporters are advised that any season ticket holder wishing to take advantage of Mr Chansiri’s offer should email: ticketenquiries@swfc.co.uk by this Friday, January 5 at 5.00pm.

"The club will contact everyone who has made the request next week with full details of the conditions and how the refund will be facilitated."