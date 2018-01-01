Burton Albion's 2018 begins with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday as they look for a third successive away victory in the Championship.
The Brewers dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday despite ending their eight-game losing run at the Pirelli Stadium with a goalless draw against Norwich City.
The Owls, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 at Brentford, with caretaker manager Lee Bullen still in charge following the departure of Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve.
Albion's away form has kept them in the safety mix over recent weeks, with back-to-back wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading again showing their quality and character on the road.
Will Nigel Clough make more changes as Burton take on their fourth game in nine days?
We'll have all the build-up and team news from Hillsborough, before bringing you minute-by-minute live text commentary of the clash.
Burton’s starting XI to face Sheffield Wednesday (5-4-1): Bywater; Brayford, McFadzean, Buxton, Turner, Flanagan; Miller, Naylor, Murphy, Dyer; Akins.
Bench: Scannell, Akpan, Sordell, Allen, Warnock, Sbarra, Ripley.
Wednesday coach Lee Bullen discusses today’s match...
It will be a heck of a fight, Burton are fighting for their lives. The game at Hillsborough last year was frustrating and hard-fought but we have to handle that and stand up to be counted. We know what to expect from Burton and we have to adapt and deal with that and find a way to win the game. We have to get the fans behind us. We need them to be patient and encouraging the boys on.
Could we see some changes to the side today?
It’s Albion’s fourth game in nine days - and Nigel Clough could be tempted to mix it up and give some players a rest.
Here’s what he said after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Norwich...
Over the Christmas period with the four games in such a short space of time it definitely comes in useful. You see Kyle McFadzean step back in today and was excellent. John Brayford, and Jake Buxton have been feeling knocks and niggles and have been struggling on through.
Happy new year, Brewers fans..
Albion begin their 2018 at Hillsbrough, where they look to record their third straight away win.
Stick with us for full coverage of the Brewers’ first assignment of the new year...