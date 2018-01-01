Burton Albion's 2018 begins with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday as they look for a third successive away victory in the Championship.

The Brewers dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday despite ending their eight-game losing run at the Pirelli Stadium with a goalless draw against Norwich City.

The Owls, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 at Brentford, with caretaker manager Lee Bullen still in charge following the departure of Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve.

Albion's away form has kept them in the safety mix over recent weeks, with back-to-back wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading again showing their quality and character on the road.

Will Nigel Clough make more changes as Burton take on their fourth game in nine days?

We'll have all the build-up and team news from Hillsborough, before bringing you minute-by-minute live text commentary of the clash.

