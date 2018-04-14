Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion host A38 neighbours Derby County at the Pirelli Stadium today (3pm) in a crucial clash for both sides.

While the Brewers need a win to retain any hopes of Championship survival - and they could be relegated by Sunday afternoon if they fall to defeat - the Rams are looking to strengthen their hold on a play-off spot.

Gary Rowett returns to his former stomping ground with Derby back on track in their promotion hunt thanks to back-to-back wins over Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers last week, although they were beaten by champions-elect Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ahead of this afternoon's game, we spoke to the Derby Telegraph's Steve Nicholson to get the lowdown on the Rams.

What can we expect from Derby?

Derby climbed from 15th to second in the Championship on the back of a run of only two defeats in 24 league matches.

Their strength during that run was having a solid base from which they could counter attack, and that suited their shape and personnel.

They moved away from this at times, and it cost them as they went eight without a win in February and March.

Derby reverted to type in the wins against Preston and Bolton.

They need the points against strugglers Burton Albion to maintain their push to secure a place in the play offs, and this might lead to a more front-foot approach.

What’s behind Derby's recent results?

The performance at Preston on Easter Monday was not easy on the eye, but the win was much-needed following an embarrassing display in the 4-1 home defeat by Sunderland on Good Friday.

At Preston, Derby rediscovered some of the qualities that had brought them so many of their points earlier in the season.

They were resolute, no-nonsense, carried a threat on the counter and rode their luck at times.

They needed to back up the win with another when Bolton visited Pride Park Stadium, and they did by winning 3-0 - the seventh time this season they have won a game by three goals or more.

Wolvles away was always going to be a much toughre test than either Preston or Bolton could muster, and Derby were very much second best in a 2-0 defeat although conceding after only six minutes was bitterly disappointing after keeping successive clean sheets.

What are the main threats Burton need to be aware of?

Matej Vydra is top scorer and very much the go-to man for goals.

He has 20 this season in 32 starts.

Tom Lawrence has two goals in his last three games having hit the winner at Preston on Easter Monday and Derby's third in the 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

He has the ability to be a match winner.

What are the fans' expectations?

Expectations at the start of the season were at their lowest level for a number of seasons but Derby's climb to second place on the back of a highly-impressive run of results surprised many and raised promotion hopes.

Suddenly Derby were there to be shot at having gone under the radar and they failed to handle being second.

Eight matches without a win saw them slide to fifth and there will be huge disappointment if Derby do not hold onto a play-off place.

Formation/system

Derby have, in the main, used a 4-2-3-1 system under Gary Rowett this season although the manager has tinkered slightly with the system in recent games.

Tom Huddlestone and Joe Ledley are back together as the pairing in central midfield and their influence is important. They provide control, know-how and a shield for the back four although both found it difficult in the defeat by leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The partnership of Matej Vydra and David Nugent up front has also been revived.

Vydra plays as the No.10 off striker Nugent.

Possible team to face Burton

Carson; Wisdom, Pearce, Davies, Baird; Huddlestone, Ledley; Weimann, Vydra, Lawrence; Nugent

Score prediction

2-0 Derby County