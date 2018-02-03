Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion continue their bid to move out of the Championship relegation places as they travel to in-form Aston Villa tomorrow.

The Villans have won their last five League games and sit one point outside the top two ahead of this weekend.

Thirteen months ago, the Brewers were narrowly beaten 2-1 at Villa Park, despite a stunning Jamie Ward strike, while Burton lost 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium in September in the last meeting between the sides.

So what can Albion fans expect from their second trip to the former European champions?

We spoke to Villa fan and vlogger Jude to find out...

What is behind Villa's impressive recent run?

I think since Steve Agnew has come in and joined the coaching team (in December), players like Scott Hogan have risen to the occasion and have had a massive influence on the team.

In addition, not changing manager also makes players believe he (Steve Bruce) is the right man for the job.

How would you rate Villa's moves in the January window?

I thought our business was light but effective.

We have brought in a young player in Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United who needs game time.

With one hour to go of the window, we managed to secure a deal for Lewis Grabban as well.

That's a good signing for Villa - he has proven himself in front of goal at Championship level.

Tuanzebe might start against the Brewers and Grabban could also feature.

Who should Burton be looking out for on Saturday?

In Villa's recent run of form, three players have been a large part of the success.

Jack Grealish is certainly one to watch. The midfielder has been great in and around the box, and he seems to win free-kicks left, right and centre.

He has shown that and more since coming back from injury.

Robert Snodgrass has been great as well, and we need to try to keep him permanently - he's currently on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

Without him, Hogan would not be scoring the goals he is - so look out for him on the wings.

Snodgrass also scored a brilliant - and crucial - winning goal against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Hogan is the other key man. He is getting the goals that are keeping Villa fighting for the top two.

He has bagged four in his last four games.

To follow Jude's video blogs on Villa, find his channel here.