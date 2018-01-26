Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradford City have completed the loan signings of Burton Albion pair Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock - and fans have had their say on the transfer.

The duo have signed on loan until the end of the season having fallen out of Albion manager Nigel Clough's first-team plans as he prepares his side for another tilt at Championship survival.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Both summer signings, their most recent appearances in a Brewers shirt came in November with Clough's move to a 5-4-1 system with wing-backs and two central midfielders ramping up the place for competition in midfield and at full-back.

Lund has been unable to dislodge Luke Murphy and Tom Naylor in midfield, while left-back Tom Flanagan's eye-catching form of late has seen Warnock's place primarily on the bench.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

In response to the moves, Brewers fans appear to be citing Warnock and Lund's departures as evidence of poor summer recruitment.

Bantams supporters, meanwhile, reckon this has given their sixth-place side a real shot at promotion from League One, with Australian international Ryan McGowan also joining as part of a triple swoop by Bradford.