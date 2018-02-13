Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Bywater is full of praise for the quality of Burton Albion's January signings and the way they have settled in quickly at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers are on the clock with only 15 matches remaining in their second Championship campaign, and Nigel Clough has watched the three players he brought in on temporary deals last month hit the ground running.

That quick start to life with Burton is crucial given the team's current situation.

Jacob Davenport, Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent have all integrated well into Albion's setup, with Clough and various players speaking highly of their new team-mates.

Making his 400th career appearance, Bywater watched from the safe confines of his net at Portman Road as the trio tried in vain to secure all three points in the Brewers' 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

There and in previous games since their arrivals, all three players have shown glimpses of their individual quality, with Bywater able to see how they have improved the squad.

"The gaffer has got quality in from the loans, with Bent and Jacob and Martin," the experienced stopper said.

"We will learn quickly (as a team), because they are talented players from top, top clubs that can adapt to anything that the gaffer says.

"It is definitely game on, because we've got to play the teams around us.

"Those games will be very critical."

Just as anyone connected to the Brewers will know, Bywater is well aware of the need for the club to get quality in on a temporary basis at Championship level.

That was compounded this time around given the success of last year's loan signings, with Michael Kightly and Cauley Woodrow among those to have had an immeasurable impact.

But as well as the ability to influence games, Burton's loanees must relish the challenge of keeping them in the division - something Clough praised when Samuelsen, Bent and Davenport joined until the end of the season.

"To be honest, they've fitted in straight away, they've blended in, they get involved and that's what you want," added Bywater.

"You want players to come in, commit themselves to Burton Albion.

"We are not in the realms of spending millions and millions, they know that."