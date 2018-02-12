Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Bywater will not be concerning himself with the form of Burton's Albion survival rivals as the Brewers push to stay in the division.

The Brewers goalkeeper registered his eighth clean sheet of the campaign in Saturday's goalless draw at Ipswich Town, as Albion ended a four-game losing run in the League.

While Nigel Clough's side had chances to win the game, seeing the back of that sequence of defeats was crucial to their survival bid - and it kept them within four points of safety.

But they were not aided by results elsewhere, with Birmingham City the only side in the bottom six to lose at the weekend.

Not that Bywater will have been taking too much notice.

"I couldn't care less about the other teams," he said.

"We play them and we're going to take points off them - that's it.

"I honestly don't look at them.

"I look at my 18 games, my 17 games, my 16 games to go, and I really don't look at theirs.

"I look at the goals they've conceded, but I don't really care what points they've got.

"Because I know that goal difference is out of it, so it's a matter of winning against them, not drawing."

With nearly a third of the season still remaining, time is still on the Brewers' side to close the current gap and climb out of the bottom three.

And Bywater is already relishing the long push down the home straight, which includes clashes with each of the other five sides in the bottom six.

"We are realistic," added the Albion 'keeper.

"We are not going to win the league, we never said we were going to win the league - we are going to stay in the league.

"That's what we've got to do.

"There's 15 games (left).

"I normally count down from 10 games to go, but I've been counting down from when the gaffer said, 'we've got this many games, we've got 18 games, let's really set ourselves some targets'.

"We just have to do what the gaffer says - I trust him, we all trust him and everything he says.

"It is easy to see when you reflect on videos and you have a look, it is easy to see.

"During the games, we've got more time on the ball than we think some times.

"The gaffer points that out in the videos after the game.

"If we take that attitude into games, in current time when you're playing on the pitch, and you do as he says, we'll be all right.

"There's been a big difference in the last two games.

"We're playing like a team that is confident, doesn't fear anyone and that's why we'll do well."