Stephen Bywater reckons last year's lean spell is helping Burton Albion through their tough run of form, and is keen to look forwards with a busy festive schedule coming up.

Despite their 1-0 win over fellow relegation threatened Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, the Brewers still find themselves on a run of just two wins in 15 matches in all competitions.

However instead of becoming disenchanted with life in the Championship , Albion are still very much alive and kicking as evidenced by the victory at the Macron Stadium.

They ended a five-game winless run on Saturday, stretching back to the victory over Millwall last month - and that win at the Den itself ended an eight-game winless stretch.

And Albion goalkeeper Bywater reckons the Brewers have learnt from last season's slump midway through the season, and are keen not to recreate history.

A run of just two wins in nine - culminating with that timely 2-1 win at QPR in January - saw the Brewers slip into the relegation zone from a healthy 19th place.

"We had this last year with the gaffer," Bywater said.

"We went through a spell of not winning, and I remember talking to the gaffer in a service station.

"And I said to him: 'gaffer, the lads don't feel like we've lost so many games and that we've not won in so many games.'

"And I think that's a good attitude to have, because you're not thinking about the past.

"You're just thinking about what's coming up, and it's the same this year.

"We don't think about what's happened.

"The gaffer treats us like men, and we go out there and he wants us to go and win.

"We don't sit back for anyone, we go out there to win."

One of the reasons why the Brewers are keen not to let their heads drop - and you couldn't have blamed them given their recent results - is the well-documented team spirit of the club.

That seems to be making its way back into a side whose trump card last campaign was their willingness to work for each other.

The belief is certainly there that Albion can secure a third season in the Championship, with the former Derby 'keeper - affectionately known as 'Steve' by the Pirelli Stadium faithful - unfazed by the task ahead.

Bywater spoke from the heart at the Macron Stadium, and you can't disagree with much he says.

"You don't realise this," Bywater said of the close bond the players share.

"We muck in. It's a very close-knit squad.

"Everybody believes in Burton, that we can stay in this league and it's a passion that we all have.

"Everyone at Burton - we're out there for them (the fans) because they're with us.

"If you don't know Burton, you don't understand. It's a very small club and we're together.

"We've got to be determined. We're aggressive. We're passionate.

"All those words, we are Burton.

"I'm not going to lie - we're the underdogs aren't we? We're the underdogs in most games, and that spurs us on."