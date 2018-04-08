Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future of Burton Albion's Championship status is out of their hands - but Stephen Bywater knows they have to keep the pressure on the teams above them.

Bywater's Albion came within three minutes of doing just that at the expense of survival rivals Birmingham City on Saturday.

But after Lloyd Dyer's fourth goal in as many Burton Albion v Birmingham City League meetings looked set to galvanise the Brewers' push to safety, Lukas Jutkiewicz headed home a fine 87th-minute equaliser to see the spoils shared.

It was the second time in five days that Burton ceded two points in the late stages of a game, and it leaves them seven points from 21st-placed Bolton Wanderers with only 15 points to play for.

Still, Bywater believes there is some drama left to unfold in the battle for survival.

"We know that we need to win a few games," said the Albion goalkeeper, who was in supreme form to deny the Blues during some of their dominant periods at St Andrew's.

"I think we're taking it game by game now, we are not looking ahead past Hull City.

"That is our attitude in the dressing room, it's one game at a time.

"We know it is out of our hands - all we can do is win our games and put pressure on other people.

"It's a mental game at this stage of the season, can people maintain their gap?

"We'll keep going, and if we win a couple of games, which we can quite easily do, then it's game on again.

"I think there's another twist still left in the relegation zone."

Albion might well have got a couple of those wins in the past week had they not submitted late on to equalisers from Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga and Birmingham striker Jutkiewicz.

In both matches, Burton's one-goal lead proved too fragile, with the Blues eventually making their pressure pay on Saturday after a dominant display in which they had 13 shots on target.

"It was a repeat of Monday against Middlesbrough, really," added Bywater.

"We just couldn't quite hold out in the final five minutes, and we didn't get the second goal that we needed.

"We didn't play great in the first half. We did okay, but they were better than us first half.

"But we came out second half, the manager told us what to do, we came out and we scored and were organised.

"You can't go through a whole game and be on top.

"The second half, I thought we did well. Birmingham did have a period when they came at us.

"But it took a good header to get a goal against us."