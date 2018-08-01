Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock has given his verdict on the appointment of Joey Barton at Fleetwood town.

The former Burton Albion defender, who retired from football last season, says former Everton man Barton will attract players to the Cod Army given his vast Premier League experience.

And ex-Liverpool man Warnock, who made 15 appearances for the Brewers last season before departing for Bradford City on loan in January, says Barton has impressed during the opening stages of his first managerial appointment in Lancashire.

The Brewers will encounter Barton and Fleetwood on December 12 in what will be only the eighth League meeting between the two sides.

"The League gets tougher and tougher the further you go up," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

"There's no question about that, and it does become more difficult when you've got the likes of Sunderland in your League and the bigger teams like Charlton, to attract players to come to Fleetwood, that's why sometimes you have to bring a Joey Barton in.

"A bit of a name as a player that people want to relate to and want to play with.

"And Joey, from what I've heard, he's hit the ground running and the lads are very impressed with everything going on.

"The staff are impressed with the ways he's approached things.

"He said straight away he's spoken to (Burnley manager) Sean Dyche as soon as he got the job he was the first person he called."