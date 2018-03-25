Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock played a key role for Bradford City as the League One Bantams ended a miserable run of form with a 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

The Burton Albion loanee provided the assist for Dominic Poleon's fine winner just after half-time, a goal good enough to secure Bradford's first win since January 1 and Warnock's first since joining on loan until the end of the season.

Despite their recent struggles, the victory also helped move Simon Grayson's side to within four points of the third-tier play-offs once again.

Matty Lund missed out on the match, though, with a hamstring injury as the Northern Ireland international suffers with the latest setback in a frustrating campaign.

In League Two, Marcus Harness was introduced as a late substitute as Port Vale searched for a dramatic winner at high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

There was to be no goal for either side, with a 0-0 draw keeping the Valiants eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Vale are still looking for a first League victory of 2018 as their faint worries of dropping out of the Football League continue.

Burton academy graduate Marcus Dinanga was tasked with firing AFC Telford United to National League North safety by Bucks boss Rob Edwards earlier in the week.

But Telford could not break their way out of the bottom three on Saturday, as they shared the points in a goalless draw at home to Darlington.

Dinanga rarely came close to finding a route to goal on the day – and the result leaves the Bucks one point adrift of safety, although they have no fewer than three games in hand on Tamworth in 19th.

In Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, Callum Hawkins was unable to prevent Gresley from falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield FC.

It was only the Moatmen's second game at the Moat Ground in 2018, and Wade Fairhurst's finish past the young Brewers keeper in the second half ensured the hosts remain only one place clear of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in that division, Aaron Webster's Belper Town made it four games unbeaten with a 0-0 draw against Stamford, with Jack Hallahan starting in midfield again for the Nailers.